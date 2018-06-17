Minnesota regulators near decision on disputed oil pipeline

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, automated welding takes place as sections of the replacement Enbridge Energy Line 3 crude oil pipeline are joined together in Superior, Wis. Minnesota regulators open two days of final arguments Monday, June 18, 2018, on whether they should approve Enbridge Energy's proposal for replacing its deteriorating Line 3 crude oil pipeline from Canada across Minnesota. Star Tribune via AP, File Richard Tsong-Taatarii