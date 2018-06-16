State reaches $10M settlement in special education lawsuit

The state has agreed to pay $10.25 million in a settlement with Hawaii parents and legal guardians of special-needs students who filed a lawsuit after a 2010 state law cut off public education for the students at age 20 instead of 22.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday that a federal appeals court later ruled that the state law violated federal law.
The settlement will pay for educational and related services the students should have received and reimburse their families for private services they paid for out of their own pockets.
The state Department of Education has deposited $8.75 million into the settlement fund and is awaiting Gov. David Ige's approval to take $1.5 million from its special-education and student support budget for the rest of the settlement.
