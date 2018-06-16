Secret recording, unpaid loan stir race for Georgia governor

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle speaks to his supporters as he enters a runoff with Brian Kemp during an election-night watch party in Gainesville, Ga. With a secret recording, allegations of political corruption and shots about the mishandling of sensitive voter data, the GOP nomination for Georgia governor has become a bruising brawl with still over a month left before the runoff is decide on July 24. Todd Kirkland, File AP Photo