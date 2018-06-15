China announces equal penalties to retaliate for US tariffs

A woman poses for a photo in front of a CT6 Cadillac during the Consumer Electronics Show Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China on Friday, June 15, 2018. President Donald Trump is poised to hike the price of Chinese-made flat-screen TVs and ultrasound machines for American buyers. They are part of a tech imports worth up to $50 billion on which Trump is preparing to slap 25 percent tariffs in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. Sam McNeil AP Photo