Lockheed Martin is laying off workers and leaving San Luis Obispo

Aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin is laying off workers from its local office as it prepares to shutter operations in San Luis Obispo.
Sarah Hayter, the Rapid Response Coordinator for the San Luis Obispo County Workforce Development Board, confirmed Thursday that her organization is working to secure employment for laid-off Lockheed Martin employees.
The company began a series of three rolling layoffs on May 31, according to Hayter, with the final cut expected to occur July 12. Fifty-nine employees are expected to be impacted by the closure.
She said the Workforce Development Board — which among other things offers services for local workers and businesses impacted by closures and layoffs — heard of the impending closure in early May and reached out to the business for information.
The circumstances of the closure are unclear: Lockheed Martin media representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the closure Thursday.
From its founding in Santa Barbara in 1985, Lockheed Martin has grown to become one of the largest names in aeronautics and defense, employing more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2012, the company purchased a local drone manufacturer and moved into its 80,000-square-foot facility at 125 Venture Drive in San Luis Obispo.
Hayter said since learning of the closure, the Rapid Response Team has created a list of local employers who have immediate openings for those workers who want to stay in San Luis Obispo. Revasum, a local tool manufacturing company, is hosting an event for those workers from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 20.
"Our goal is to get those affected workers who want to stay in the area a local and comparable employment," she said.
Workers needing Workforce Development's assistance after the closure can contact Jim Yancheson at 805-249-9644.
