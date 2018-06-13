Who's that selling steaks off a truck? It's Amazon

In this May 24, 2018, photo Amazon worker Khayyam Kain, right, hands off a package to a customer at an Amazon Treasure Truck in Seattle. The Treasure Truck is a quirky way for the online retailer to connect with shoppers in person, expand its physical presence and promote itself. Amazon has also used the trucks to try to bring people into Whole Foods, the grocery chain it bought last year. The trucks debuted two years ago and now roam nearly dozens of cities in the United States and England. Elaine Thompson AP Photo