Senators seek to soothe relationship with Canada

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Freeland's visit comes after President Donald Trump insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the recent Group of Seven summit in Canada, calling him "dishonest" and "weak," after the prime minister spoke against American tariffs on steel and aluminum. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo