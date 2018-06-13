U of Vermont Medical Center nurses vote to strike

Unionized nurses at Vermont's largest hospital have voted overwhelmingly to strike if no new contract can be reached with the administration.
Leaders of the 1,800 unionized nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Wednesday released the result of the strike vote. The union says 94 percent of those who voted were in favor of the strike.
No strike would begin until after the current contract expires July 9.
Lead negotiator Julie MacMillan tells the Burlington Free Press nurses have seen a lot of investment by the hospital in other areas, but wages have been stagnant for a decade. There is also concern about staffing levels and workload.
Medical Center Spokesman Michael Carrese says that if there is a strike, the hospital would bring in replacement nurses.
