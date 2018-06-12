The group that organizes Farmers Market in SLO is looking for a new CEO

Downtown SLO is looking for a new CEO, after its former leader stepped down following four years with the organization.
According to a Tuesday news release, CEO Dominic Tartaglia is leaving the organization to pursue a career in law enforcement.
He was chosen as CEO in 2014, and during his time with Downtown SLO has helped support the business community and launched the group's rebranding from the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, according to the release.
Downtown SLO is a 501 (c)(6) nonprofit founded in 1975 with the mission of fostering an economically vibrant downtown, according to its website. The group works on initiatives like parking and beautification efforts, coordinating special events (including the weekly Farmers Market), supporting economic activities and examining downtown issues.
The Board of Downtown SLO is conducting a CEO search and hopes to have the position filled within the next quarter.
While the group searches for a new CEO, former special events manager Rachel Maiorino will act as chief operating officer. Maiorino joined Downtown SLO in 2016, after previously interning with the organization.
