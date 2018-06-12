Michigan Legislature to OK budget, other bills before break

The Michigan Legislature is meeting to pass a state budget and give final approval to bike safety and other bills before a summer break.
Tuesday is expected to be the final day of legislative voting for nearly three months.
The top priority is approving a $57 billion spending plan, but the Republican-led House and Senate also plan to send Gov. Rick Snyder a host of other bills. They include imposing a 3-foot distance requirement when drivers pass bicyclists, letting industry representatives weigh in during the state's environmental rule-making process and emphasizing that schoolchildren be put on a path to filling in-demand jobs in the future.
