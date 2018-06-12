Israel: Social media monitoring nabs would-be attackers

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Bnei Brak, east Tel Aviv, Israel. Erdan said prior to a security conference opening Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Israel, that authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media, sifting through vast amounts of data and identifying prospective assailants ahead of time. While the technology appears to be effective, its tactics drew angry Palestinian condemnation and have raised questions about civil liberties. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo