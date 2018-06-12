Whitmer allies launch $1.8M ad campaign in governor's race

FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters outside the state elections bureau in Lansing, Mich. A political group backing Whitmer launched a $1.8 million, five-week TV ad campaign Tuesday, June 12, 2018, marking the first time she will appeal to viewers before the August primary election. David Eggert, File AP Photo