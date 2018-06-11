IHOP becomes IHOB — and internet has way too much fun: ‘International House of Bankruptcy'?

IHOP is now IHOB (well, sort of) and the internet’s not exactly down with it.

After teasing a mysterious new logo with a “b” instead of a "p" online last week, International House of Pancakes announced Monday it was changing its name to International House of Burgers, reported CNN.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Intended to promote a new line of hamburgers as the restaurant chain tries to branch out from its breakfast niche, the switch is part of a marketing campaign and not an actual rebranding, company officials told CNN.

“We are definitely going to be IHOP," Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, told the network. "But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes."

Even so, the chain’s competitors — and consumers — didn’t take long to register their own, often humorous, takes on the supposed new name.

Wendy’s, always quick off the mark to throw some online shade at competitors, jumped out with a Twitter post declaring, “Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.”

Asked by a consumer if the burger chain planned to cede its market to the new IHOB, Wendy’s later replied, “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.”

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018 Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

A&W, Whataburger, Chili’s and Denny’s piled on with facetious name-changes and gibes about the new IHOB’s burgers.

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018 As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018 We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018 Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

Consumers also had some fun with the name change, with some claiming they’d been triggered by the change and others suggesting the “b” might really stand for “bummer.”

At least one observer, however, found the name change an impressive bit of marketing.

The IHOB re-branding is great. It perfectly plays into the modern outrage trend of “how dare they change something I haven’t supported in any way for years.” — Burnie Burns (@burnie) June 11, 2018