Supreme Court won't get involved in Wrigley Field dispute

FILE - In this July 3, 2015, photo, fans watch what they can of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs on a rooftop across the street from Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Supreme Court is leaving in place a court decision dismissing a lawsuit filed against the Chicago Cubs by the owners of rooftop clubs adjacent to Wrigley Field. Skybox on Sheffield and Lakeview Baseball Club sued in 2015, arguing in part that a video board the team was adding would block their views of the ballpark and violate terms of a revenue-sharing agreement Andrew Seligman, File AP Photo