Lawmakers want to question Brexit backer on Russia meetings

This July 10, 2016 file photo shows millionaire Brexit campaigner Arron Banks in London. The chairman of the British Parliament's media committee says a millionaire backer of the successful campaign to leave the European Union has questions to answer about his contacts with Russian officials. Damian Collins says the Culture, Media and Sport Committee plans to question Arron Banks about a report in the Sunday Times on Sunday, June 10, 2018 that he had undisclosed meetings with Russian officials around the time of the June 2016 referendum on EU membership. PA via AP, file Jonathan Brady