Worried, hopeful and wary: Neighbors await Kim-Trump summit

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. North Korea’s three East Asian neighbors - Japan, China and South Korea - have a shared goal of denuclearizing the North, but what may come out of Tuesday, June 12's summit in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has different and possibly conflicting implications for their security, economic and geopolitical interests.(Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)