Explore an abandoned Chinese village now engulfed by nature

This May 20, 2018, drone photo shows buildings covered in ivy in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the remote island of Shengshan, 90 kilometers off the coast of Shanghai. Only 5 of the 3,000 residents remain in what some call a "ghost village" that draws visitors down perilous footpaths winding past structures worn down by roots, rain, vines and wind. Sam McNeil AP Photo