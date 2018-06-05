Italy populists win Senate confidence vote, put EU on notice

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, 2nd from right, is congratulated by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, right, as Labor Minister Luigi Di Maio, top left, applauds, at the Senate, in Rome, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. In his first policy statement, Conte addresses the upper Senate chamber on Tuesday and the lower Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, capping an extraordinary week that saw the installation of Western Europe's first populist government after three months of political and financial turmoil. ANSA via AP Angelo Carconi