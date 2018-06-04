Facebook under scrutiny over data sharing after NYT report

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is pushing back against a media report that says the social media network gave device makers extensive access to data from its users and their friends. The New York Times said that Facebook struck data-sharing deals with at least 60 device makers, including Apple and Amazon. The partnerships raised concerns about privacy protections, the article said. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo