Paso's Negranti Creamery will open a new scoop shop in SLO

Paso Robles-based Negranti Creamery will open a new store in the San Luis Obispo Public Market, with product offerings such as sheep's milk ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cakes.
Negranti Creamery will be located inside the Market Hall, where other merchants will open for business in tenant spaces.
The business was founded in 2010 by owner and creator Alexis Negranti.
Negranti and her husband, Wade, started a sheep dairy in 2011, and their operation became the first creamery in the U.S. to offer wholesale and retail sheep's milk ice cream, according to SLO Public Market officials. The business also uses cow's milk sourced from Cal Poly.
The company's ice cream is gluten free and can be eaten by those who are lactose-intolerant, according to a SLO Public Market press release.
Flavors include salted brown sugar, strawberry basil and black coffee chip.
Negranti sells its products at local grocery stores and at the Scoop Shop in Paso Robles as well as from its ice cream truck.
The SLO Public Market is currently under construction at 120 Tank Farm Road, near the corner of South Higuera Street and Tank Farm Road.
The Market Hall is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, while plans for other parts of the property are scheduled to open in spring 2019 — such as a beer garden, bocce ball court and food truck staging area.
Other businesses already signed on to join the new center are a second High Street Deli location, Kraken Coffee Co., Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Central Coast Creamery, which will offer cheese, charcuterie and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.
And the market is seeking other business tenants, including operators of a bar and lounge, fish market, fitness center, juice bar, flower shop, bakery, meat market, taqueria and wine and beer tasting.
