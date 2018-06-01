Former Sen. Begich to challenge Walker for Alaska governor

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2014 file photo Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, leaves the Senate chamber after a roll call vote at the Capitol in Washington. With Alaska candidates facing a Friday, June 1 deadline to file to run, all eyes are on former U.S. Sen. Begich and whether the Democrat will enter the race for governor. One person who's been waiting on Begich's decision is Gov. Bill Walker, an independent. J. Scott Applewhite,File AP Photo