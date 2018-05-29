The Latest: Italy bank chief warns investors could flee

Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli, center carrying a backpack, is flanked by security as he walks to Montecitorio Palace, the seat of the Lower Chambero of Parliament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The man tapped to head a neutral government in Italy after two populists failed in their bid is a former official at the International Monetary Fund who is a firm believer in the euro and in the necessity of Italy cutting its stubbornly high-debt load. ANSA via AP Angelo Carconi