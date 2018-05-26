China orders crackdown on large outdoor religious statues

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2012 file photo, a worshipper offers prayer in front of a Buddha statue for her first visit of the year in Huayan Temple in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. In a directive seen Saturday, May 26, 2018, China's ruling Communist Party has ordered local governments to better regulate the construction of large outdoor religious statues amid increasing restrictions on religious expression of all kinds. (Chinatopix via AP, File)