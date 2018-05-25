Big news for doughnut lovers: SloDoCo is coming to Atascadero

The wait will soon be over for North County SLO Donut Co. fans — the San Luis Obispo shop is officially opening a new location in Atsacadero.

SLO Donut Co.'s new location will be in a Colony Square space near Galaxy Theatres, said Jeff Nelson of The Oak Creek Co., which owns the property.





Jacob and Jessie Pickering, SloDoCo owners, recently signed a lease to rent the space, Nelson said.

SLO Donut Co. opened its Foothill Boulevard eatery in 2010 and has won fans with its rotating menu of flavors served up in a hip, coffeehouse setting.

The Pickerings have been planning an expansion into Atascadero for the past three or four years. The couple lives in the city, and were previously looking to open a new location in a vacant Jack in the Box restaurant on El Camino Real.

"Atascadero is such a special place to their hearts," said Brandon Miller, SLO Donut Co.'s business manager.

But that plan fell through, and SLO Donut Co. posted a survey on its website last year asking for location suggestions in Santa Barbara or Monterey.

Mike Zappas — who's developing the mixed-use La Plaza project directly across from the Sunken Gardens — purchased the Jack in the Box building in 2017 and plans to use the land for his new development.

Miller said the Pickerings were considering other locations for a time, but want to take their expansion slowly.

"Jessie and Jake have always been open to expanding their business," he said. "But they wanted to make sure it's done right."

The couple doubled the size of the San Luis Obispo shop in 2016 to add additional seating, a larger kitchen, new bathrooms and a stage for live entertainment.

But moving to another part of the county will be a big shift for a shop that caters to nearby Cal Poly and Cuesta College students.

Miller said the new shop will be about 2,000 square feet and will feature a kitchen to ensure all the doughnuts are freshly made.

The new SLO Donut Co. will share many similarities to the one in San Luis Obispo. However, the North County location will be "a lot more family-oriented."

"If you go to the Atascadero location, maybe you're going to see some different donuts than you would see in SLO," Miller said.

The Pickerings are just starting construction on the new shop, so there's no current timeline for when it will open. The couple is aiming to complete work by the end of the year, Miller said.

"This is a big project for us, so we want to fully dive into it," he said.