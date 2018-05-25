Researchers trace rise, fall of Roman Empire through ice

In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, Dr. Monica Arienzo works on a 30,000 year old ice core in the ice lab at Desert Research Institute, in Reno, Nev. The rise and fall of the Roman Empire isn't just recorded in history books. Scientists from the Desert Research Institute in Nevada have pioneered a way to pinpoint pivotal moments in Western civilization using ancient lead pollution trapped deep inside the Greenland ice sheet. DRI via AP Joseph R. McConnell, Ph.D.,