Owner of popular restaurant and bar in Paso has started his own gourmet food truck

Want a unique gourmet catering experience? North County's newest food truck might be the way to go.
Chef Santos MacDonal, the owner of Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant in Paso Robles, has launched a new gourmet food truck, called The Truck, to stage private dinners, pop-ups and receptions in North County.
The Truck will offer customized experiences, with guests having the opportunity to specify staffing, flat wear, services and even menu items from Il Cortile and La Cosecha, according to a news release.
"I really wanted an additional outlet to express all the ideas I have in the kitchen and to help create one-of-a-kind menus," MacDonal said. “We just want to help create intimate and unique dining experiences for one-off events."
MacDonal and his wife Carole MacDonal opened Il Cortile in 2009, followed by La Cosecha in 2013.
The truck can be used at winemaker dinners, wine club events, weddings and private events, according to its website.
To book The Truck and for more information on catering, visit thetruckpaso.com.
