The owner of Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant, chef Santos MacDonal, has launched a new gourmet food truck, called The Truck, to stage private dinners, pop-ups and receptions in North County.
The owner of Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant, chef Santos MacDonal, has launched a new gourmet food truck, called The Truck, to stage private dinners, pop-ups and receptions in North County. The Truck Courtesy
The owner of Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant, chef Santos MacDonal, has launched a new gourmet food truck, called The Truck, to stage private dinners, pop-ups and receptions in North County. The Truck Courtesy

Business

Owner of popular restaurant and bar in Paso has started his own gourmet food truck

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

May 24, 2018 04:13 PM

Want a unique gourmet catering experience? North County's newest food truck might be the way to go.

Chef Santos MacDonal, the owner of Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant in Paso Robles, has launched a new gourmet food truck, called The Truck, to stage private dinners, pop-ups and receptions in North County.

The Truck will offer customized experiences, with guests having the opportunity to specify staffing, flat wear, services and even menu items from Il Cortile and La Cosecha, according to a news release.

Il Cortile chef Santos MacDonal
Santos MacDonal is chef at Il Cortile Ristorante in Paso Robles.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

"I really wanted an additional outlet to express all the ideas I have in the kitchen and to help create one-of-a-kind menus," MacDonal said. “We just want to help create intimate and unique dining experiences for one-off events."

MacDonal and his wife Carole MacDonal opened Il Cortile in 2009, followed by La Cosecha in 2013.

The truck can be used at winemaker dinners, wine club events, weddings and private events, according to its website.

To book The Truck and for more information on catering, visit thetruckpaso.com.

Nikki Henderson and James Schank of La Cosecha in Paso Robles demonstrate how to make a Watermelon Thyme Martini. David Middlecampdmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928; @kaytyleslie

  Comments  