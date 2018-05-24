North Dakota juvenile system may face more cuts

Families and advocates worry that further budget cuts to North Dakota's justice system would mean less help for young people in legal trouble.
Budget cuts to juvenile courts in North Dakota are coming at a time when referrals to those courts are increasing, The Bismarck Tribune reported .
Dean Roller of Bismarck says he hopes young people like his 18-year-old son Zach can get help before they end up in court. Zach Roller, a member of Legacy High School's varsity golf team as a freshman, has been jailed since January — charged with 12 felonies and misdemeanors since late last year.
"He's a good kid that has issues," his father said.
Last month, Dean Roller told the state's interim Justice Reinvestment Committee that the issue is bigger than his son — it's about young people on a path to prison.
"I think the system needs to look at what do we do before they get there," he said.
Lawmakers also heard from the North Dakota Association of Counties about the effects budget cuts would have on juvenile offenders.
"If we're truly serious about trying to get people help so they don't become an adult offender and hurt more people, the juvenile court can't take any more hits," association attorney Aaron Birst told the committee.
About 75 percent of the judicial budget is salaries and wages. The state trimmed 20 percent of juvenile court staff last year, leaving the court system to do more with fewer resources.
"Ultimately ... you can't get creative with nothing," said Cory Pedersen, the Bismarck and Dickinson area juvenile court director. "There has to be some point at which you say, 'What do we value?' Do we value kids, do we value families?'"
The cuts were followed by an increase in referrals to juvenile court. Last year, total referrals increased 8.7 percent from 2016. Referrals for deprivation cases, or juvenile abuse or neglect, increased more than 40 percent between 2013 and 2017, according to the state's juvenile court report last year.
Lawmakers passed several justice reforms last year, including bills for substance abuse and behavioral health. But those bills didn't include juveniles.
Pedersen said if the state doesn't get juveniles' mental health, substance abuse and behavioral health "turned around once they turn 18 and have the freedoms of an 18-year-old ... then yes, I think those folks do tend to be the ones in the adult system."
