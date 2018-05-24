Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

The Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from Wallops Island. Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station's U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up. (NASA via AP)