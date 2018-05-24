In this May 3, 2018 photo, Denia Perez, a student at Quinnipiac University School of Law, poses for a photo on the school's North Haven, Conn., campus. Connecticut's Judicial Branch is in the process of changing its rules to allow law students who don't have legal residency in the U.S to become practicing lawyers in the state. Perez, who was brought illegally to the United States from Mexico when she was 11 months old and who graduated this month, proposed the change.
In this May 3, 2018 photo, Denia Perez, a student at Quinnipiac University School of Law, poses for a photo on the school's North Haven, Conn., campus. Connecticut's Judicial Branch is in the process of changing its rules to allow law students who don't have legal residency in the U.S to become practicing lawyers in the state. Perez, who was brought illegally to the United States from Mexico when she was 11 months old and who graduated this month, proposed the change. Record-Journal via AP Lauren Takores
In this May 3, 2018 photo, Denia Perez, a student at Quinnipiac University School of Law, poses for a photo on the school's North Haven, Conn., campus. Connecticut's Judicial Branch is in the process of changing its rules to allow law students who don't have legal residency in the U.S to become practicing lawyers in the state. Perez, who was brought illegally to the United States from Mexico when she was 11 months old and who graduated this month, proposed the change. Record-Journal via AP Lauren Takores

Business

Taking on the system: 'Dreamers' are getting law degrees

By PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

May 24, 2018 07:48 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Law students studying under the embattled Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are discovering that after years of schooling, their first legal battle may involve their ability to join the bar.

Most states require lawyers to be U.S. citizens or have residency status.

Denia Perez was brought to the U.S. by her parents from Mexico when she was 11 months old. She graduated this month from Quinnipiac University's law school in Connecticut. She has asked judicial officials to let the state join others including New York, California, Florida and New Jersey in allowing so-called "Dreamers" to practice law.

The rules committee of the Connecticut bar has endorsed the proposed change. The policy will be reviewed at a meeting of state judges in June and could go into effect in July.

  Comments  