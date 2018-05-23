Digital Life: Cutting back on a constant smartphone habit

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. For many of us, a smartphone addiction is not so much a debilitating disease but a constant, nagging inconvenience we can’t seem to shake. But it’s not all our fault. From the constant notifications to the color schemes to the "likes," followers and in-game rewards out phones and the apps on them were created so we’ll use them as much as possible. But there are ways to fight back. (AP Photo, File)