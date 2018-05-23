FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the logo on a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target Corp. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the logo on a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target Corp. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo
FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the logo on a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target Corp. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo

Business

Target's 1Q profit falls short as it continues transition

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 03:53 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Target, which is pushing through a year of transition, is posting weaker-than-expected profits for the first quarter.

The Minneapolis retailer on Wednesday reported a profit of $718 million, or $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.32 per share, far short of the $1.38 expected on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped to $16.78 billion, edging out analyst projections for $16.53 billion.

For the current quarter, Target expects per-share earnings of between $1.30 and $1.50, about in line with expectations.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, compared with the $5.29 analysts expect.

Shares of Target Corp. are down about 3 percent before the opening bell.

  Comments  