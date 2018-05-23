Vermont Legislature reconvene for special session

Vermont lawmakers have reconvened in Montpelier for a special legislative session.
Lawmakers will focus on the budget and property tax bills. Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he would veto the current budget bill in the waning days of the normal legislative session, despite support for the bill from Republicans in the House and Senate.
Scott and Democratic leaders have also been debating how to best use one-time funds. Scott wants to use the money to pay down property tax increases, while Democratic leaders would rather use the money to fund future pension obligations.
Democratic leaders said they have not seen a "spirit of compromise" from Scott, who also vetoed paid family leave and $15 minimum wage bills.
