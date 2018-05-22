FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks to reporters during a news conference on the first day of NHL hockey training camp, in Toronto. Longtime NHL executive Lamoriello is coming to the New York Islanders, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday, May 21, 2018. It's not clear whether Lamoriello's title will be director of hockey operations, general manager or some combination of the two, but it's expected that he'll be in charge.
Lou Lamoriello hired to run hockey operations for Islanders

By VIN A. CHERWOO AP Sports Writer

May 22, 2018 07:53 AM

NEW YORK

Longtime NHL executive Lou Lamoriello has joined the New York Islanders and will have full authority in all hockey matters.

The team on Tuesday announced the hiring of the 75-year-old Lamoriello as president of hockey operations. He comes to a team that has missed the playoffs eight of the last 12 seasons.

Lamoriello led the New Jersey Devils to three Stanley Cup titles during his 18 years as general manager. He spent the past three seasons as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Islanders managing partner Scott Malkin says in a statement the team is "committed to giving Lou every resource and the full support of the entire organization." Lamoriello says he is "excited to join such a storied franchise."

It was not immediately clear how the move will affect current president and general manager Garth Snow. He has four years left on his contract.

