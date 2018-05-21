Santa Barbara-based American Riviera Bank opens its first SLO County location

Paso Robles welcomed American Riviera Bank to town with a grand opening celebration on May 16.
The Santa Barbara-based bank opened its Spring Street location — the first full-service branch for the bank in San Luis Obispo County — in February.
The bank expects to open more branches between Goleta and Paso Robles in the future, according to a news release.
The Paso Robles location includes a drive-up teller and ATM, and offers business, commercial real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration loans, as well as personal accounting, according to a news release.
American Riviera Bank opened in 2006 in Santa Barbara. It has two other locations, in Montecito and Goleta.
For more information on the bank, visit www.americanrivierabank.com.
