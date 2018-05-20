Transgender people in Iran face discrimination despite fatwa

In this Sunday, April 22, 2018, photo, Nahal, a 19-year-old transgender woman smokes cigarette on her balcony in Tehran, Iran. Nahal had hardly started high school before being forced to leave over her classmates’ instance she dress as a man. Her manicured fingernails, painted pink, brush away her long brown hair as she looks through old photographs of her childhood, recounting how even her own family has struggled to accept her. Vahid Salemi AP Photo