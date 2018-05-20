State sees need to reduce elk damage in the Skagit Valley

In this Tuesday, March 27, 2018 photo, a herd of elk graze in the rain in a field off of Wilde Road near Birdsview east of Sedro-Woolley, Wash. Elk are easy to spot against the green backdrop of the Skagit Valley, where much of the resident North Cascades elk herd that has grown to an estimated 1,600 is found. For farmers in the area - especially those who grow grass for their cattle or to sell to other beef or dairy farms - those elk have become increasingly problematic on their land. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Charles Biles