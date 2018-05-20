Revolving door of despair: Drugs land more women behind bars

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 21, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-Inmate Crystal French, 38, left, is comforted by cellmate Krystle Sweat, 32, at the Campbell County Jail in Jacksboro, Tenn., Tuesday, March 30, 2018, after French was denied parole the previous day. She won't be eligible again for another year. "I got to know the real me again instead of the addicted-to-drugs person. I'd like to be a productive citizen, not an OD statistic, end up dying on drugs," said French, whose two sons are being raised by her ex-husband. "I am a good person. I know I am. But I want to see that person again." David Goldman AP Photo