Cajun Navy leader arrested on contractor fraud charge

CORRECTS SOURCE TO EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE INSTEAD OF LOUISIANA CORRECTIONS- This photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office shows Jon Bridgers. Bridgers, who founded Cajun Navy 2016, a volunteer flotilla renowned for responding to natural disasters, has been arrested on a charge he defrauded a customer who hired him to rebuild a home. An attorney for Bridgers says he was freed from jail on $10,000 bond after his arrest Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a residential contractor fraud charge. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)