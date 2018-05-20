3 Republicans compete in high-profile US House primary race

Three South Dakota Republicans are competing to be their party's congressional candidate in a tough race to replace outgoing Rep. Kristi Noem.
Former Public Utilities Commission member and top gubernatorial aide Dusty Johnson is running a well-funded campaign as a more traditional conservative. Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and first-term Sen. Neal Tapio have aligned themselves closer to President Donald Trump.
They're in the final weeks of the campaign — crossing the state to hold coffee meet-and-greets, visit small businesses or attend county party events — to win the June 5 Republican primary election.
The winner is set to face Democrat Tim Bjorkman, a former judge, Libertarian George Hendrickson and independent Ronald Wieczorek in November.
Comments