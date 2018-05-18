Port of Skagit, utility district form broadband company

The Port of Skagit and the Skagit Public Utility District have approved an agreement to jointly oversee the construction of a fiber optic network that extends from Anacortes to Concrete.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports the port and utility district approved the agreement Tuesday and formed a joint company called SkagitNet.
Forming the company is the most recent step in the effort to connect existing networks and extend fiber optic access for high-speed internet to rural and east county communities such as Lyman and Hamilton.
Port Executive Director Patsy Martin says the port and utility district next will develop an operating plan detailing how the two will work together as SkagitNet.
Utility district Commission President Robbie Robertson says SkagitNet is the first company formed between a port and a public utility district in Washington for the purpose of completing a community project.
