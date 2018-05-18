Amazon has been reducing Instacart's branding at Whole Foods

Marianne Daugherty first heard about changes to Instacart's presence within Whole Foods Market soon after the grocer closed its $13.7 billion deal with Amazon last August.
Daugherty, an Instacart shopper stationed at the Whole Foods store in Southwest Austin at MoPac and William Cannon Drive, said she found out that Instacart was told to remove a large logo that had been hanging near its station at the front of the store.
That was just the start. In the months since, Instacart, a pioneer in on-demand grocery delivery, has had its signage further reduced within the store. Near the beginning of the year, Daugherty said, Whole Foods removed Instacart branding on a freezer-refrigerator the delivery company uses.
Within the past month, Whole Foods ordered Instacart employees to remove Instacart logos that were on numbered signs placed on grocery racks, Daugherty said.
"It's not surprising," she said. "Things changed as soon as Amazon bought Whole Foods."
While Instacart corporate spokesmen acknowledged the changes, they declined to answer questions about the company's relationship with Whole Foods. Amazon and Whole Foods did not respond to a request for comment.
The small adjustments, which have also happened at other Whole Foods stores, are representative of something much larger.
Once close partners, Instacart and Whole Foods have been on uneasy terms since Amazon bought Whole Foods. Amazon in February began its own delivery service for Whole Foods products in select cities including Austin, its hometown.
Whole Foods was Instacart's first national partner in 2014, and the two companies were reported to sign a five-year delivery deal in 2016, with Whole Foods also buying a stake in the delivery company.
But the next year, Amazon and Whole Foods announced their merger agreement. Analysts and customers wondered then how Instacart could co-exist with Amazon.
"With Amazon being such a famous delivery service, it seems that they are still honoring the contract, but it looks like they want to make Whole Foods appear as the only one doing the delivery through the whole process, and not a third party," said Darren Seifer, a food and beverage analyst with market research firm NPD Group. "Instacart is being pushed out a bit."
It's not clear how widespread the changes have been among the 480-plus stores in the Whole Foods chain, but they are not unique to the Southwest Austin store. At the grocer's headquarters store on North Lamar Boulevard, for example, Instacart's logos have also been mostly stripped while logos promoting two-hour delivery by Amazon have been plastered on refrigerators, doors and racks.
Amazon has a roomy workspace there, with registers and tables, while Instacart works out of a corner nearby, with one register.
The setup is reminiscent of a Whole Foods in San Francisco's Ingleside district that Bloomberg news service reported on in March. There, Instacart employees said, they had been moved to an upstairs corridor while Amazon workers were given their old, bigger space downstairs.
But in the long run, Seifer said, Instacart might not be overly concerned about its shrinking relationship with Whole Foods. Instacart previously said that Whole Foods makes up less than 10 percent of its revenue, and the company has developed partnerships with several other large retailers, including Kroger, Costco Wholesale, Sam's Club and Petco. The company has also expanded its same-day delivery service from 30 U.S. markets at the start of 2017 to 240 markets now.
"Instacart is well-suited, even if they lose Whole Foods," Seifer said. "They are well-positioned to get into other retailers that try to get into the online space."
Comments