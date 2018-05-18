This North Texas company doesn't just like Trump's tariffs – it wants more of them

Commercial Metals Co. is all-in on President Donald Trump's tariffs.
The Irving, Texas-based steel manufacturer has cheered a new 25 percent levy on global steel imports it says threaten America's national security. It has urged Trump to follow through on threats to separately impose $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods over intellectual property concerns.
And the company is now pressing the Trump administration to expand the scope of its trade action against China by adding even more tariffs.
"It is difficult if not impossible for U.S. producers to compete with these Chinese government-subsidized pricing levels," said John Shane, a Commercial Metals representative. "The U.S. industry is losing sale after sale in its own backyard to imports of Chinese steel products."
The company's overarching push – highlighted this week at a three-day trade hearing in Washington – stands out amid loud pushback from many other Texas firms that Trump's tough tactics will harm the economy, hit consumers in their pocketbooks and put American jobs at risk.
Commercial Metals was one of nearly 10 Texas firms to join the dozens of American companies that flocked to testify before the Trump administration for or against the China-specific tariffs.
The protracted hearing – part of what's known as a Section 301 investigation – provided a split-screen look at the cause-and-effect of Trump's trade approach, particularly as a Chinese delegation arrived in Washington this week as part of negotiations aimed at avoiding a trade war.
It also underscored the fact that feelings about the import levies are often more financial than philosophical, typically depending on where a company sits in the global supply chain.
Commercial Metals is a steel producer that ranks just outside the Fortune 500. It would benefit from action to knock down Chinese rivals. And the company wants to extend the tariffs to steel fence posts that it says Chinese producers are shipping at artificially low prices.
"They have harmed U.S. companies, including steel and steel products companies," the company said.
But not everyone shares the same enthusiasm over Trump's tariffs. Here's a look at what three other Texas companies said this week:
'Severely impacted'
Wylie, Texas-based Sanden International (USA) can point to the exact number of jobs that will be cut if a 25 percent tariff goes into effect on parts it imports from China to make car air conditioners: 39.
That's nearly 10 percent of the company's workforce, a layoff that would result from increased costs of $3.5 million dollars, company representative George Tuttle said, according to The Hill. The damage could be even worse if the search for new suppliers stretches on longer than expected.
In short, the company would be "severely impacted" if the tariffs took hold.
"At this point, we have locked in contracts," he said, according to The Hill. "The company will have to eat the additional duties, and that's going to affect their staffing levels."
'Double whammy'
Magnolia, Texas-based LB Pipe & Coupling Products is asking the Trump administration to widen the Chinese tariffs to cover couplings that are used to link pieces of oil and gas pipes. The company said its industry has "been under constant attack by Chinese imports."
But that push also comes as the raw materials used by LB Pipe & Coupling are now subject to the broad 25 percent tariff on steel.
General manager Jim Legg said those import levies have slowed down product availability while increasing costs that it has to pass along to customers. If the company doesn't get protection under the China-specific tariffs, it could end up feeling pressure from both ends, he said.
"It's a double-whammy because now we can't get it and we can't compete," said Legg, adding that his company could hire 40 to 50 new workers if the Trump administration hears it out.
'Hidden, regressive taxes'
Retailers have fretted about the prospects of a global trade war.
While neither Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney nor Dallas-based Neiman Marcus testified this week in Washington, the National Retail Federation – which counts those companies as members – raised concern that tariffs are "hidden, regressive taxes" that "consumers ultimately pay."
David French, the group's senior vice president for government relations, noted that the Trump administration "went to great lengths to limit the consumer impacts" of its proposed Chinese tariffs. But he pointed out that TVs, mini-fridges and tools are among other products that still made the list.
That could have far-reaching effects.
"Prices will rise, and the economy will suffer," he said, predicting that TVs of all kinds would increase in cost by 4 percent.
