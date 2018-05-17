As talks resume, China ends anti-dumping probe of US sorghum

Visitors to the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo look at robots and helicopter drone displayed in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs on up to $150 billion in Chinese imports to punish Beijing over trade practices requiring American companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market. China has counterpunched by targeting $50 billion in U.S. products. Ng Han Guan AP Photo