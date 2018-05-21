SLO County electronics store opens a new location — and they still sell RadioShack stuff

John Weiss started selling electronics long before the age of smartphones and streaming services.

In fact, 8-track tapes were still modern technology in 1978, when Weiss and his father, Dick, opened Coast Electronics in Morro Bay.

"Cassette was just coming on board," he said.

Technology has changed a lot during the 40 years since the Weiss family opened their first store, as has the electronics business.

But in an environment dominated by big box stores and online retailers, Coast Electronics has found a way to carry on, and even thrive.

John Weiss recently opened his third San Luis Obispo County store, on Creston Road in Paso Robles. He said excellent customer service and competitive prices have helped Coast Electronics endure.

"We do it very competitively," he said. "Our price delivered is going to do it over the box stores."

Most Coast Electronics employees are technicians, which allows them to better serve customers seeking advice, he said. They also deliver and set up the store's products, and will make "house calls" to help customers, Weiss said.

"People come to us when they want answers," Weiss said.

After RadioShack closed its corporate retail store in San Luis Obispo in 2017, Weiss seized the opportunity and opened another store in the Laguna Village Shopping Center.

All three Coast Electronics stores are RadioShack dealers and offer the company's products.

Weiss' new store will be staffed by one to two employees, and he recently hired two new staff members. He said he spent about $100,000 to open the North County location.

When asked if the new Amazon-centric retail environment worries him, Weiss said his store's array of products and services continue to be its greatest strength.

"It's given us cause for concern," he said. "But our emphasis has always been on diversification."