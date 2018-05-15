Uber shifts policy for alleged sexual misconduct on service

FILE - This June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber's ride-hailing service will give its U.S. passengers and drivers more leeway to pursue claims of sexual misconduct, its latest attempt to reverse its reputation for brushing aside bad behavior. The shift announced Tuesday, May 15, 2018, will allow riders and drivers to file allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment in courts and mediation instead of being locked into an arbitration hearing. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo