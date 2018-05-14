Portland transportation director resigning to take new job

Portland Bureau of Transportation director Leah Treat is leaving after five years on the job.
The 47-year-old said on Twitter she is taking a job with a transportation planning firm, and will bring the Portland ethos to the national level.
Treat has been an advocate for bicycling during her time with the city. She also pushed for a gas tax that was approved by Portland voters, and sought to drastically reduce traffic deaths.
Her departure comes a week after Mike Abbate announced he was resigning from his job as Portland Parks & Recreation director.
