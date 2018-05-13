Marijuana growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom

In this April 24, 2018 photo, Julian Cabrera, factory manager at New Earth Biosciences, holds up a large glass beaker to the light containing thick, golden-colored, fully-refined CBD oil in Salem, Ore. Applications for state licenses to grow hemp, marijuana’s non-intoxicating cousin, have increased more than twentyfold since 2015 and Oregon now ranks No. 2 behind Colorado among the 19 states with hemp cultivation. Don Ryan AP Photo