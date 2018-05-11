New 96-room hotel to fill vacancy near the Paso Robles Event Center

A longtime Paso Robles hotelier plans to build new lodging near the city's Event Center.

Matt Masia of Black's Hatchery — a family hotel company that owns the Adelaide Inn and Best Western Plus Black Oak in Paso Robles, in addition to four properties in Cambria — plans to build a four-story, 96-room hotel at 2717 Black Oak Drive.

Masia said his family has been running hotels in the North County for decades. Black's Hatchery has owned part of the 2-acre property slated for development for at least 75 years, he said.

"That location is such a great location next to the highway," he said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Vespera at Ocean is under construction in downtown Pismo Beach near the pier. Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. It is the second large hotel project in that area of town recently. Kaytlyn LeslieThe Tribune

About 15 years ago, the family planned to develop the site with a hotel and restaurant. But a McDonald's restaurant was the only business that was ultimately built.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a proposal for the new hotel, tentatively called the Black Oak Lodge. Masia said he's currently looking for a franchisee to run the hotel, which will likely cost $10 million to $15 million to build.

The hotel's name and design may change slightly, depending on which franchise ends up running it, Masia said. Right now, plans for the space include a large lobby and suite-style rooms with kitchenettes.

The site will also include 120 parking spaces, according to a city staff report.

Masia expects to break ground on the hotel next spring; he said it will likely take 10 to 12 months to complete.