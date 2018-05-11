New 96-room hotel to fill vacancy near the Paso Robles Event Center

A longtime Paso Robles hotelier plans to build new lodging near the city's Event Center.
Matt Masia of Black's Hatchery — a family hotel company that owns the Adelaide Inn and Best Western Plus Black Oak in Paso Robles, in addition to four properties in Cambria — plans to build a four-story, 96-room hotel at 2717 Black Oak Drive.
Masia said his family has been running hotels in the North County for decades. Black's Hatchery has owned part of the 2-acre property slated for development for at least 75 years, he said.
"That location is such a great location next to the highway," he said.
About 15 years ago, the family planned to develop the site with a hotel and restaurant. But a McDonald's restaurant was the only business that was ultimately built.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a proposal for the new hotel, tentatively called the Black Oak Lodge. Masia said he's currently looking for a franchisee to run the hotel, which will likely cost $10 million to $15 million to build.
The hotel's name and design may change slightly, depending on which franchise ends up running it, Masia said. Right now, plans for the space include a large lobby and suite-style rooms with kitchenettes.
The site will also include 120 parking spaces, according to a city staff report.
Masia expects to break ground on the hotel next spring; he said it will likely take 10 to 12 months to complete.
