Passenger accused of stopping train working on plea deal

A man accused of stopping an Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska is working on a plea deal.
Federal court records say a plea change hearing has been scheduled July 12 for 26-year-old Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri. He's pleaded not guilty to attempting to disable a train and attempting to interfere with an engineer or conductor. The charges stem from an Oct. 22 incident as the train headed to Chicago. Authorities say Wilson entered a secure area of a locomotive and enabled an emergency brake. The train stopped in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha.
His attorney, Jerry Sena (SEE'-nuh), declined Thursday to provide any specifics. He did say, however, that any deal likely would include resolution of a weapons case pending in Missouri.
Comments