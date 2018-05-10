California flower town wrestles with odor amid shift to pot

In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, photo, workers work in a greenhouse growing cannabis plants at Glass House Farms in Carpinteria, Calif. Carpinteria, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, is located on the bottom of Santa Barbara County, a tourist area famous for its beaches, wine and temperate climate. It's also gaining notoriety as a haven for cannabis growers. The county amassed the largest number of marijuana cultivation licenses in California since broad legalization arrived on Jan. 1, nearly 800, according to state data compiled by The Associated Press. Jae C. Hong AP Photo